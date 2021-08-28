KPD searching for guardians of two children found alone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department tweeted Saturday night that two young boys were found walking down the street without any parents or guardians with them.

KPD said the boys, ages 2 and 4, were discovered around 6:45 p.m. walking along Price Avenue. The boys are safe but officers have not been able to locate their parents or find out where the boys live.

KPD asks if you have any information to call 865-215-7450.

