KPD searching for guardians of two children found alone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department tweeted Saturday night that two young boys were found walking down the street without any parents or guardians with them.

KPD said the boys, ages 2 and 4, were discovered around 6:45 p.m. walking along Price Avenue. The boys are safe but officers have not been able to locate their parents or find out where the boys live.

KPD asks if you have any information to call 865-215-7450.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Remembering Ryan Knauss

Local 11-year-old organizes drive to help victims following Middle Tennessee floods

Man drowns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

One dies in motorcycle crash

2 injured in overnight shooting

COVID cases continue to increase in Knox County Schools