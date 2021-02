KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing child in the area.

According to a social media post, KPD IS looking for Kadrian Davis, 11. KPD said Davis left his residence in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m. on Friday.

KPD said Davis is 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and dark blue jeans.

KPD said if you see him, please call 911.