KPD reports missing 72-year-old found safe Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: Knoxville Police say that 72-year-old Robert S. Fox has been found safe at the Elder’s Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway Saturday morning.
Earlier: The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 72-year-old who is legally blind, walks with a cane, and has signs of dementia.
Robert S. Fox was last seen in the 400 block of West Young High Pike around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Fox was wearing blue jeans, black sweat jacket and white shoes.
KPD says that he is legally blind, walks with a cane and has signs of dementia.
If seen, please call 911 immediately.