KPD reports missing 72-year-old found safe Saturday morning

KPD: 'Please call 911 immediately is seen'

Missing – Robert S. Fox KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: Knoxville Police say that 72-year-old Robert S. Fox has been found safe at the Elder’s Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway Saturday morning.

Earlier: The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 72-year-old who is legally blind, walks with a cane, and has signs of dementia.

Robert S. Fox was last seen in the 400 block of West Young High Pike around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fox was wearing blue jeans, black sweat jacket and white shoes.

KPD says that he is legally blind, walks with a cane and has signs of dementia.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.

