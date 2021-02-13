KPD reports missing 72-year-old found safe Saturday morning

KPD: 'Please call 911 immediately is seen'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Update: Knoxville Police say that 72-year-old Robert S. Fox has been found safe at the Elder’s Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway Saturday morning.

Great news! Mr. Fox was located at the Elder’s Ace Hardware on Chapman Highway shortly after we requested public assistance. He is safe and unharmed. As always, we appreciate the assistance. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 13, 2021

Earlier: The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 72-year-old who is legally blind, walks with a cane, and has signs of dementia.

Robert S. Fox was last seen in the 400 block of West Young High Pike around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fox was wearing blue jeans, black sweat jacket and white shoes.

KPD says that he is legally blind, walks with a cane and has signs of dementia.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.