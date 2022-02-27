KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man who has exhibited signs of early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Johnny Robert Ray, 77, is around 5’10” and 175 pounds. He was last seen at the Barnes and Noble on Kingston Pike around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening. Ray should be driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado with a dented back bumper, toolbox and license plate number of BCZ-0136. He was last seen in a black hat and black jacket.

Ray has ties to Hamilton, Blount and Knox counties. If you see him or have any information about his location, KPD urges you to call 911 immediately.