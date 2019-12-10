Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Knoxville police searching for missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon McClain. (Photos via KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old last seen Dec. 5.

Knoxville Police Department saying Tuesday they are searching for Brandon McClain, 17, who was last seen traveling on foot around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

McClain was last seen at Cecil Avenue and Broadway Street, KPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter