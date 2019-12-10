Knoxville police searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old last seen Dec. 5.

Knoxville Police Department saying Tuesday they are searching for Brandon McClain, 17, who was last seen traveling on foot around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

McClain was last seen at Cecil Avenue and Broadway Street, KPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

