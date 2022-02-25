KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who has dementia.

Tonia Carter is a 64-year old black female who has early-onset dementia. Tonia was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday leaving her home at 5022 Chapman Hwy on foot. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and pink bonnet. Her family is concerned that she may have taken a bus to the downtown area.

Anyone who sees Tonia is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.