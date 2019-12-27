KPD searching for suspects in pair of thefts at Ulta Beauty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects in two separate thefts that occurred at Ulta Beauty on Papermill Drive.

The Knoxville Police Department said both thefts were reported on Dec. 19. The first complainant alleges two white males stole from the store at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 11. The two suspects are believed to have committed previous thefts at that store.

The second complainant states an unknown white female stole from the store at 6710 Papermill Drive around 1 p.m. Dec. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the Knoxville Police Department on Facebook. Tipsters can remain anonymous.