KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person after a stolen credit card was used at a Knoxville grocery store.
Investigators suspect the person of taking someone’s wallet and using the victim’s credit card at the Food City location on Western Avenue at Middlebrook Pike.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH – Night 3 of the Republican National Convention
- Trump Administration now requires nursing homes to test staff, residents for COVID-19
- Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed against city for fatal 2019 police shooting of Channara Tom ‘Philly’ Pheap
- Multiple Knox County schools notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases
- KPD searching for theft suspect