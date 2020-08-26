KPD searching for theft suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person after a stolen credit card was used at a Knoxville grocery store.

Investigators suspect the person of taking someone’s wallet and using the victim’s credit card at the Food City location on Western Avenue at Middlebrook Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department crime hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

(Image via KPD)

