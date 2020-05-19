KPD seeking help in finding stolen trailer, lawn tractor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for information on the theft of a trailer and lawn tractor from a local business.
Police saying on May 12, Lowe Exterminating Company, Inc. which is located on Bakertown Road, reported that a trailer and tractor were stolen overnight. The tractor is a John Deere lawn tractor and the trailer is an orange-colored Hurst brand measuring 12 feet by 9 feet.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.
