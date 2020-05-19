KPD seeking help in finding stolen trailer, lawn tractor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are asking for information on the theft of a trailer and lawn tractor from a local business.

(Image via KPD)

Police saying on May 12, Lowe Exterminating Company, Inc. which is located on Bakertown Road, reported that a trailer and tractor were stolen overnight. The tractor is a John Deere lawn tractor and the trailer is an orange-colored Hurst brand measuring 12 feet by 9 feet.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

The KPD is seeking info regarding the theft of the pictured trailer and John Deere lawn tractor, which were stolen overnight from Lowe Exterminating Company Inc. located on Bakertown Road. Any info? Call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. pic.twitter.com/AzMGZgrsvH — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 19, 2020

