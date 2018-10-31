KPD seeking identity of purse thief suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect who may have stolen a woman's purse and tried to use the victim's identification to cash a check.

An ATM image captured the suspect's face as they attempted to make the transaction.

On Oct. 23, the victim returned to her vehicle to find that it had been burglarized and her purse stolen.

The following day, Oct. 24, the unknown suspect tried using the victim's ID to cash a check that had been made out to the victim - likely found in her purse that was stolen.

The suspect was driving what police believe is a newer model Nissan Rogue in a silver color that possible had some driver-side rear damage.

Police ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD's crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be posted to KPD's Facebook page @KnoxvillePD.