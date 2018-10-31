KPD seeking identity of purse thief suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Knoxville Police Department is seeking the identity of a suspect who may have stolen a woman's purse and tried to use the victim's identification to cash a check.
An ATM image captured the suspect's face as they attempted to make the transaction.
On Oct. 23, the victim returned to her vehicle to find that it had been burglarized and her purse stolen.
The following day, Oct. 24, the unknown suspect tried using the victim's ID to cash a check that had been made out to the victim - likely found in her purse that was stolen.
The suspect was driving what police believe is a newer model Nissan Rogue in a silver color that possible had some driver-side rear damage.
Police ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call KPD's crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be posted to KPD's Facebook page @KnoxvillePD.
Previous
How far can someone take Freedom of...
Next
1 dead, 1 hurt in South Knox County...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Clairfield woman convicted of murder by Claiborne Co. jury
- Do you believe winter weather folklore?
- State accuses business's pile of barrels polluting nearby creek
- Knoxville woman avoids falling for job offer scam
- Rhonda Gallman's son found not guilty in California, Gallman's attorney still working on her charges
- Audit finds problems with TVA helicopter fleet
- How far can someone take Freedom of Speech on social media platforms?
National News
-
- Son says he killed parents, bodies found in Illinois river
- Trump says border troops could hit 15K, surprising Pentagon
- Trump, Democrats kick off final midterm campaign blitz
- Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia's star-studded closing act
- Kobach echoes Trump on citizenship issue in hot Kansas race
- Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16
- The Latest: Trump doubles possible number of border troops
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.