KPD seeking pair of suspects in Kingston Pike gas station theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for two suspects in a theft at a gas station on Kingston Pike.

The KPD believes the two were involved in the theft in mid-February at the Mapco, 7901 Kingston Pike.

Anyone with information can call the crime hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. The case number is 20-006924. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

