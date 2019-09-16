KPD: Shooting of 5-year-old girl not random; DCS investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police investigators do not believe the shooting of a 5-year-old girl on Saturday night was a random act of violence, the department said in a release Monday.

“While we cannot comment on the progress of that investigation, at this point in time, investigators do not believe that this was a random act of violence, nor that there is any potential risk to the safety of our community or its children,” Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland said in an email.

He also said a parallel investigation by the Department of Children’s Services is underway.

Police received a call around 8:53 p.m. Saturday about the shooting in the 500 block of Balsam Drive. The 5-year-old died after being taken to UT Medical Center.

LATEST STORIES: