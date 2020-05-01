KPD: Shooting victim dies at hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has died following a shooting on Adcock Avenue Thursday evening, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Thursday evening around 6:15 p.m. KPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Adcock Avenue, where police found him near the street in front of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS and KFD personnel arrived on the scene to give medical aid and the victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

KPD says its Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation. There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

