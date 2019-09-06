KPD: ‘Shots fired’ during arrest on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shots were fired Friday morning while Knoxville Police officers were attempting to make an arrest at a Chapman Highway motel.

A 29-year-old suspect and an officer had minor injuries in the arrest, said Knoxville Police Deputy Chief Kenny Miller.

Police were attempting to make an arrest at the Executive Inn in the 3400 block of Chapman Highway when the suspect jumped from a second-floor balcony and ran from officers.

A Taser was fired at the suspect that appeared to be ineffective and then shots were fired, Miller said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the incident under a memorandum of understanding. Miller said the identity of the suspect and the officer will be released later.

The only visible injury suffered by the suspect was a wrist abrasion, police said. But due to the taser deployment and the minor nature of the injuries, he was transported to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

The Knoxville Police Department was attempting to serve warrants for violation of probation with no bond and an attachment for simple possession from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office

