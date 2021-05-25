KPD: Those involved in Sunday night’s shooting in North Knoxville not cooperating with investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department say they have most, if not all involved parties accounted for from Sunday night’s shooting in North Knoxville, however, those involved aren’t cooperating with their investigation.

KPD previously reported a 17-year-old was found at a North Knoxville Fire Department station on Arthur Street with a single gunshot wound. The call initially came in around 9:30 p.m. and officers were dispatched to that area, before finding the victim at the fire station.

At this time, no charges have been filed, but the Violent Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident.