KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents in the Fort Sanders neighborhood to be alert after a string of burglaries.

In the past serval days, KPD says officers have responded to multiple homes that have been burglarized. The neighborhood next to the University of Tennessee is a target for thieves with students gone during the winter break.

KPD is asking if you live in the area to be on the lookout for suspicious people or activity and call the police.