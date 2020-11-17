KPD warns public about warrant scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police have a warning for the public about a recent scam that has caught their attention — because the scammer pretends to be a KPD officer.
According to KPD, the scammer calls and tells the would-be victim there’s a warrant on file for their arrest and also says they should pay up immediately.
Police say it’s a common scam that works by presenting a threat that forces people to make quick decisions; however, it should be known that Knoxville Police nor any other law enforcement agency will ever call anyone to request money — even if there is an active warrant for your arrest.
If you or someone you know receives a call like this, it’s best to hang up and report it to the police: Call 865-215-7212.
