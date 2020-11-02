KPD: Woman dead following single-vehicle crash on I-40W

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-40 West Sunday afternoon, according to KPD.

According to a press release, her vehicle was traveling in the fast lane on I-40 W between Cedar Bluff and I-140 when a second car tried to merge into the lane. The woman tried to avoid colliding with the second car and flipped and came to rest next to the inside barrier.

The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene and a man, also in the car, wasn’t injured.

The identity of the woman is not being released at this time.

KPD’s Crash Reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.