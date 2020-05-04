Kroger donating 200K gallons of milk to food banks

(WATE) — Kroger announced it is donating 200,000 gallons of milk to food banks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
America’s largest supermarket chain said it will direct the surplus milk to Feeding America Food Banks and Community Organizations through the end of August.
It’s good news for both dairy farmers and families in need.
With businesses such as restaurants and hotels forced to close during the pandemic, the milk would have likely spoiled.
Dairy farmers are even dumping milk because of the lower demand.
The initiative is an expansion of a partnership between Kroger and its dairy suppliers to make sure food-insecure communities are getting the milk they need.
The surplus milk would have typically been sold to restaurants, schools and hotels.
