Kroger hosting drive-thru flu shot event at Pellissippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger Health is hosting a drive-thru flu shot event in parking lot of Pellissippi State Community College’s Hardin Valley campus.

To receive a flu shot, customers can make an appointment online at kroger.com/flu. They can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” Jeremy Crain, health and wellness leader for the Kroger Nashville division, said. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time. By using the model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.”

Many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates that during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” said Crain.

