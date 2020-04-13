Kroger invites customers to help them support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

"Providing an easy way to give at checkout"

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Kroger has invited its customers to join in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the food bank has seen a significant increase in the need for food throughout their service area.

“Many children, families, and seniors are struggling to make ends meet, so putting food on the table is a challenge.” Kroger

So, through its Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, Kroger is making it easy for anyone to lend a helping hand.

Customers can either round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar, or choose to donate $1, $5, or $10 at checkout.

They’ve also made a $15,000 contribution to support Second Harvest.