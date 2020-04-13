1  of  2
Kroger invites customers to help them support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Kroger has invited its customers to join in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say the food bank has seen a significant increase in the need for food throughout their service area.

“Many children, families, and seniors are struggling to make ends meet, so putting food on the table is a challenge.”

So, through its Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, Kroger is making it easy for anyone to lend a helping hand.

Customers can either round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar, or choose to donate $1, $5, or $10 at checkout.

They’ve also made a $15,000 contribution to support Second Harvest.

“We are happy to support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee during this unprecedented time,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “They are working hard to get food to those in need, and we know that many will want to join us in showing their support.” 

