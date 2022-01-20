KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kroger is offering $1 delivery services to customers who order at least $35 worth of groceries for a limited time. The delivery service also aims to be contact-less amid the ongoing pandemic and winter weather.

“As customers continue to experience winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience,” Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division, said. “Our delivery service offers shoppers the convenience of placing orders on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app and having fresh groceries delivered contact-free and at a time convenient for them.”

Here’s how to order:

Customers sign into their account

Enter their ZIP code, and

Choose delivery as their shopping method

Fill their online cart with the items they need and love

No additional action is needed for customers to activate their delivery savings as it will be applied automatically at checkout

Kroger also partners with Walgreens at some of its store/pharmacy locations for pickup options.