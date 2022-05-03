KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is holding a series of concerts in May, including a special performance celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair.

The concerts will be held in Loudon, Morristown, Maryville and Knoxville and all but one will be free. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the shows. The concerts will feature several of works by notable composers, including John Philip Sousa, Aaron Copland, Boudleaux Bryant and more.

“The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to reach East Tennessee audiences of all ages by providing excellence in musical performance,” says Mario Lopez, KSO Director of Education and Community Partnerships. “We hope that you can join us at one of our four outdoor performances this May!”

Date, time & locations for each show

Loudon: Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee National Amphitheater

Tickets: $25 for ages 13 and older; free for children 12 and under

Morristown: Sunday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

Citizen Tribune/Jefferson Federal Amphitheatre at Cherokee Park

Free and open to the public

Maryville: Wednesday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt

Free and open to the public

Knoxville: Sunday, May 22, 7 p.m.

World’s Fair Park Tennessee Amphitheater

Free and open to the public

Tickets for the shows can be bought on knoxvillesymphony.com. For cold temperatures or thunderstorms, KSO will postpone the concerts and updates can be found on KSO’s social media channels.