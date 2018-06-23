Local News

KSP: man found dead in ditch likely died by drowning

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2018 02:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2018 02:49 PM EDT

BARBOURVILLE, KY (WATE) - Kentucky State Police say a man found dead in a ditch Friday morning likely died from drowning.

The man's body was discovered by a utility worker at the intersection of KY-3439 and Stephen Trace Road.

The man has since been identified as Robert Saunders, 42, of Barbourville, KY.

Saturday morning a medical examiner in Frankfort, KY ruled Saunders' death as an apparent drowning. Toxicology results are pending.

No foul play is suspected. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Video Center