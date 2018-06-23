KSP: man found dead in ditch likely died by drowning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARBOURVILLE, KY (WATE) - Kentucky State Police say a man found dead in a ditch Friday morning likely died from drowning.

The man's body was discovered by a utility worker at the intersection of KY-3439 and Stephen Trace Road.

The man has since been identified as Robert Saunders, 42, of Barbourville, KY.

Saturday morning a medical examiner in Frankfort, KY ruled Saunders' death as an apparent drowning. Toxicology results are pending.

No foul play is suspected. Authorities are continuing their investigation.