KSP: man found dead in ditch likely died by drowning
BARBOURVILLE, KY (WATE) - Kentucky State Police say a man found dead in a ditch Friday morning likely died from drowning.
The man's body was discovered by a utility worker at the intersection of KY-3439 and Stephen Trace Road.
The man has since been identified as Robert Saunders, 42, of Barbourville, KY.
Saturday morning a medical examiner in Frankfort, KY ruled Saunders' death as an apparent drowning. Toxicology results are pending.
No foul play is suspected. Authorities are continuing their investigation.
