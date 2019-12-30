KUB: 99 percent of power restored after high winds cause 12,000 outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many people are waking up to some minor damages and power outages Monday morning after a string of storms passed through East Tennessee.

Knoxville Utility Board is reporting just over 1,200 outages as of 6:30 a.m. Monday after as many as 12,000 lost power due to high winds overnight.

Other electric providers like Alcoa Electric Department and Sevier County Electric also reported upwards of a thousand outages overnight.

WATE Meteorologist Ken Weathers estimated winds from about 35 to 40 miles per hour at the WATE Studios.

We’re also learning two people were reportedly injured overnight in Meigs County after the strong winds caused a mobile home to overturn. No word on their condition at this time.