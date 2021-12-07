KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Utilities Board employee was electrocuted at a worksite in downtown Knoxville Monday morning and hospitalized due to his injuries.

The incident happened at around 7:40 a.m. near Central Street and Willow Avenue. The employee was working as a part of an electric crew and made contact with an energized circuit. First responders assisted the electrocuted employee at the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Later in the day, the employee was moved to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville for continued care. KUB says they will be working with authorities to investigate the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee and his family, and out of respect for their privacy, we are not providing his name at this time.”