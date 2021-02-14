KUB expected to start year-long construction project for Sequoyah Hills on Feb. 15

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is wanting the public to be aware of construction activity that will start Monday, Feb. 15, for portions of Sequoyah Hills area.

According to a news release from KUB, this is for Phase 3 of a wastewater collection system rehabilitation project in the east and northeast areas of the community.

The third and final phase of wastewater system upgrades will rehab six total miles of wastewater pipe and 77 manhole, according to KUB. The project is expected to last through February 2022.

The three-phase project started back in the fall of 2017.

Phase 1 rehabilitated five miles and was completed in spring 2019.

Phase 2 upgraded seven miles of pipe and was completed in summer 2020.

Phase 3 construction will start on Cherokee Boulevard. KUB said the work has been divided into three areas, with construction starting near the Kingston Pike intersection and moving south.

“Lane and road closures will be required in both the north and southbound lanes in the designated work areas on Cherokee Boulevard to facilitate safe conditions for construction. Appropriate traffic control measures, including signage, barricades, and flaggers will be implemented to assist with maintaining traffic flow around the closed sections of roadway. Access to driveways will be maintained. Construction will also occur on side streets throughout the course of this year-long project,” KUB said in the release.

KUB said plans are to keep the Sequoyah Greenway gravel path, location along Cherokee Boulevard, open during construction.

“Trail users must stay on the gravel path due to the ongoing presence of construction vehicles, equipment, and materials nearby,” KUB said in the release.

All lane and roadway closures and detours will be coordinated with the City of Knoxville. KUB

and Morgan Contracting will also coordinate construction schedules to minimize the impact on

special events in the area.



KUB said it will post regular updates throughout the project on its website at www.kub.org, and on

social media. Additionally, KUB has set up a blog at http://www.kub.org/westprojects to keep

customers informed about project milestones.

Customers can call (865) 558-2331 after normal business hours to leave a message that will be followed-up with a call from a KUB representative by the end of the next business day.