STORM UPDATE: KUB expects to have all power restored by midnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KUB says it has less 300 customers still without power after fast-moving storms downed trees and power lines on Thursday. Power to all customers is expected to restored by midnight.

At the peak, some 26,000 KUB customers in the Knoxville area had no electricity.

KUB says the most up-to-date information is on its outage map.

KUB advises customers who have damage to their electric service equipment such as weatherheads, conduits, and meter centers should contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before KUB can reconnect the customer’s electricity.

Customers can contact KUB to lower the service line (at no charge) if the contractor needs it to safely do repair work. Detailed information is on this page.

“The Halloween storm but a damper on many people’s plans and we want to thank the community for supporting our employees who have worked overnight to restore power,” said Derwin Hagood, KUB Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “I also want to thank all

of the KUB employees and our contractors for working in a safe and effective manner to restore power in situations that were often very difficult and dangerous.”

