KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Kuwahee Greenway will be closed through Friday, July 29, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board. The trail is located in front of the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant and on the north side of Neyland Park.

This extended closure comes as wastewater collection system pipeline and manhole maintenance continue in the area.

KUB and the City of Knoxville Parks and recreation encourage trail users to continue to respect the signs and barricades, and to avoid using the closed section of the greenway. The presence of construction equipment and materials, aside from vehicles and workers, makes the area unsafe for the time being.

During this time, trail users are still able to use the nearby Neyland Greenway on the south side of Neyland Drive. The parking area and greenway underpass near Third Creek remains open, and traffic along Neyland Drive has not been affected by the construction.

Those looking for exercise can also try one of Knoxville’s additional 43 greenways and trails, with total distances ranging from a quarter of a mile up to 12.9 miles. All of Knoxville’s Greenways and Trails are listed here.