KUB hosting forum to discuss broadband internet rollout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxvillle Utilities Board wants its customers’ feedback on plans to provide broadband internet services across its coverage area.

KUB is hosting a forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Grande Event Center,

5441 Clinton Highway.

Those interested in attending the meeting can register online. Registration closes at 5 p.m. May 25. All attendees are expected to adhere to the venue’s COVID-19 safety policies.

The utility was approved this month by TVA and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury to deploy a fiber network and provide broadband internet services to customers within its service territory.

A map of the Knoxville Utilities Board coverage area.

KUB says it plans to install 100% symmetrical fiber and that the service would go “the last mile to everyone who receives KUB electric service.”

The utility still has to get approval from its Board of Commissioners and Knoxville City Council before work can begin. KUB says with approval, work could begin as early as 2022 with a seven-year rollout. The addition of the service would include approximately 200 new KUB jobs.

KUB customers who cannot attend the meeting, but who would like to submit a comment on the plan are encouraged to send an email to BroadbandFeedback@kub.org, call 865-558-2200 and leave a recorded message, or send a letter to: KUB c/o Executive Services, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950-9017.