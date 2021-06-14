KUB meeting to discuss installation of fiber internet across coverage area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Would you like faster internet? That could be possible with municipal broadband.

Knoxville Utilities Board is holding an informational meeting about its plan to install fiber internet and provide broadband services. According to KUB, their broadband internet would be faster and generally more affordable than that of privately-owned companies.

The meeting is set for Monday night at the Change Center on Harriet Tubman Street. The registration period for this meeting has ended. KUB posts recordings of meetings on its website, kub.org.

If you want to submit a comment on the plan, you can call 865-558-2200 and leave a recorded message.