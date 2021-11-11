KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 2,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers are without power accord to the utility provider.

The KUB power outage map showed the outage around 9 p.m. Thursday. Power is expected to be restored around 11 p.m.

According to Sevier County dispatch, a tree fell over a powerline in the area of 2600 block of Boyds Creek Highway. Firefighters are working to clear the trees from the powerline.