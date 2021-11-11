KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 2,500 Knoxville Utilities Board customers are without power accord to the utility provider.
The KUB power outage map showed the outage around 9 p.m. Thursday. Power is expected to be restored around 11 p.m.
- Proposed downtown Knoxville stadium project faces critical votes next week
- KUB: More than 2,500 without power in Seymour
- University of Tennessee College of Nursing celebrates 50 years
- I-40 bridge replacement near Tennessee-North Carolina line to take 6 months
- Fade to black: Vols switching up uniforms for game vs. No. 1 Georgia
According to Sevier County dispatch, a tree fell over a powerline in the area of 2600 block of Boyds Creek Highway. Firefighters are working to clear the trees from the powerline.