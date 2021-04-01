KUB offering $5 gift cards for switch to paperless billing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Utilities Board is offering a small incentive for going paperless.

The utility provider is offering $5 gift cards from popular retailers to customers who switch from a traditional paper bill to the paperless billing option by May 31. Among the 30 retailers participating in the campaign are Walmart, Amazon, and Panera Bread.

“With our website and new mobile app, there are more ways to access your KUB bill than ever before,” said Elizabeth Hannah, KUB manager of executive services and environmental stewardship. “This allows customers to make the choice to go paperless, reducing their paper-clutter at home and helping reduce paper usage in our community. Customers who go paperless will still receive emails and notifications when their bill is due without needing to visit their mailbox. This is a win for customer convenience and for the environment.”

Customers who enroll in paperless billing will also receive:

An email or text message when their bill posts each month, including the amount due and due date

A courtesy reminder two days before their bill is due

Online access to 18 months of their bills

Secure payment options that allow them to pay online or by phone

The listed merchants are in no way affiliated with KUB nor are the listed merchants considered sponsors or cosponsors of this program.

Customers can enroll online for free at www.kub.org or in the new KUB mobile app.