KUB reminds customers to be safe when turning the heat back on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year again, leaves are starting to change, the temperatures are dropping and you’re likely considering turning the heat back on.

Knoxville Utilities Board is warning to first, make sure all your appliances are in good working order.

If you’re not sure they’re in good condition, get them inspected.

For those natural gas users, KUB says even after the heat is on, you should remember the three Rs:

Recognize when there’s a leak (there’s usually a hissing sound and a smell of rotten eggs)

when there’s a leak (there’s usually a hissing sound and a smell of rotten eggs) React and leave the area immediately

and leave the area immediately Respond and call KUB for help

“We don’t ever want customers to take situations into their own hands, give us a call, and protect our community.” Stephanie Midgett – KUB Communications

If you’re concerned you may have a natural gas leak, you can call KUB 24 hours a day, 365 days a year at 865-524-2911.

