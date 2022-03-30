KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board is reporting a pair of power outages affecting more than 1,000 customers each in two parts of Knox County. The utility provider’s outage map shows more than 2,800 without power with the majority in Powell and East Knox County.

The utility is projecting power to be back on by 9 p.m. for both areas. A pair of smaller outages affecting less than 100 people are also being reported near the Treeville community in the western part of Knox County and Plainview in Union County. The estimated restoration time for those outages is 10 p.m.