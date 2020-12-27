KUB to continue restoring service to customers into Sunday afternoon

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board confirmed at least 2,300 customers were without power as of Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.
According to an update provided by the agency, around 30 crews will be working overnight to restore service to remaining customers. An estimated restoration time is still unknown at this time but could last into Sunday afternoon.
KUB confirms a large number of trees and wires were reported down following Thursday evening’s storm. They also confirm ice and snow has made travel hard for some areas.
A check of KUB’s outage map shows 1,600 people remain without power as of 9:45 p.m. with 99.2 percent of customers having their service restored. You can view that map HERE.
Here’s a look at other service providers we’ve been able to reach out to and where things stand as of tonight:
- City of Alcoa Electric — The amount of outages in the service area was at 111 customers or 35 different case/tickets as of 7:14 p.m. The department said crews were working to fix two poles that would restore power to between 35 to 40 customers.
- Sevier County Electric System — Sevier County reports that electric crews from out of state are helping Sevier County Electric System to restore power. The county warned that it could be an additional 24 to 48 hours before most customers’ electrical service is repaired. READ MORE HERE: Sevier County reports crews from surrounding states are assisting to restore power
- Appalachian Electric Cooperative — No outages have been reported in Jefferson County, Hamblen County, Grainger County, or those served by the agency in Sevier County. You can view their outage map HERE.