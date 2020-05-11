KUB warns of scam calls threatening service suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Utility Board says scammers are calling people claiming to be from the utility company and threatening to cut off their power if they don’t pay up.

KUB reminds people no one is being disconnected right now for nonpayment due to COVID-19.

KUB references two red flags: a scammer asking for payment via prepaid credit cards. KUB does not request payment in any of those forms.

Additionally, the caller threatens shutoff within a specific time frame, whereas KUB gives final service termination notices on bills and pink door hangers rather than calls.

You should call KUB if you think you’ve received a scam call.