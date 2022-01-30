KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utility Board reported a water main break on Cumberland Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The break was reported between Circle Drive and Phillip Fulmer Way around 3 p.m. A spokesperson with KUB said crews were arriving on the scene to assess the situation and determine how long it would take to fix. Preliminary information indicates that the repair could take up to 12 hours, but crews will know more once they begin digging.

KUB believes the break was caused by the weather.

A stretch of Cumberland Avenue from 16th Street to Circle Drive will be closed while KUB works to fix the break. The Knoxville Fire Department advises people avoid the area.