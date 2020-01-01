Kyle Hixson sworn in as Knox County Criminal Court Judge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Ctiminal Court, Division II has a new judge to preside over cases: Kyle Hixson, who was sworn in on New Year’s Day 2020.

On Wednesday, the former Knox County Deputy District Attorney General was sworn in as the new Knox County Criminal Court judge with retiring Judge Bob R. McGee administering the oath of office.

Judge Hixson’s first day will be Monday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

Judge Kyle Hixson with his family and retiring Judge Bob R. McGee. (Photo: Knox County)

Judge Hixson was appointed last month by Governor Bill Lee to fill the vacancy created by Judge McGee’s retirement. Judge Hixson becomes just the fifth judge to serve in Division II of the Criminal Court since its creation in 1970—Judge Richard Ray Ford, 1970-1982; Judge Ray Lee Jenkins, 1982-2007; Judge Ken Irvine, 2007-2008; Judge Bob R. McGee, 2008-2019.

Judge Hixson comes to the bench following a career in public service as a prosecutor.

Most recently, he served as Knox County Deputy District Attorney General. He also served as Assistant Attorney General at the State Attorney General’s Office in Nashville where he represented the people of the Tennessee at all levels of state and federal court.

He obtained his bachelor and law degrees from the University of Tennessee, where he graduated with high honors. For eight years, during his time at UT and during his early career as a prosecutor, he worked as an announcer and producer for the Vol Network.

The public Investiture Ceremony is scheduled for later January, Knox County officials saying details were forthcoming.

