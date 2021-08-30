Labor Day Sunflower Project returns after 3-year gap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Labor Day Sunflower Project is once again being installed. The project began in 2007 but has not taken place in three years according to the Native Plant Rescue Squad.

An 18 by 18-foot chain link fence is being put up in the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum on Monday. Everyone is encouraged to bring sunflowers and sunflower seed heads to be weaved into the piece of art. Each sunflower is meant to represent one person’s work or effort for the year.

If you’re able to join in, cut your sunflower stems at least 1 foot long it can be easily woven into the fence. Flowers will be accepted at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens on September 6th from 9 to 3. To find out more about the project, visit their Facebook page.