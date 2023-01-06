KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Being able to rep the benefits of NIL is what you may see at the surface, but it goes so much deeper. Organizations like the Lady Vols Boost Her Club have a way of bringing these ladies together and inspiring them through the success of one another.

Lady Vol basketball has been off to an excellent, undefeated start in SEC play. Being surrounded by other past and present Tennessee female athletes has a way of taking their motivation to the next level.

“I got cold chills thinking about it like I just want to like do what’s great and then like when you here from alumni and they say you’re doing this well or oh you need to fix this, it just, it means everything, because you know they paved the way for us and you only want to do what’s right, you want to hold your part of the bargain cause it’s so high, the bar is so high, you just don’t want to let anybody down, and I feel like having these people here surrounded by us, giving us great advice is all that you need,” said senior guard Jordan Horston.

For 1997 National Champion Laurie Milligan Vizzini these events are a way to give back to the program that did so much for them.

“Just really that today’s student athlete, getting all these women, all these fans together and just promoting the female athlete and doing it through the booster club it really does help and so just jumping on board as a former female athlete here, it really is kind of exciting to be apart of something that is going to be bigger,” said Laurie Milligan Vizzini.