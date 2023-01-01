KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols earned their 500th program win inside Thompson-Boling Arena over Alabama to kick off 2023.

Shooting 53.7 percent from the field, the Lady Vols never trailed en route to their 89-76 victory. Rickea Jackson continues to shine on the court, leading the Lady Vols with 22 points against the Tide.

Jordan Horston may not have put up her typical scoring numbers, but she did an excellent job putting her teammates in a position to be successful, coming away with nine assists.

Now 2-0 in conference play, Tennessee will be back on the court on Thursday against Mississippi State in Knoxville.