KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vol softball’s series opener against Auburn was postponed due to inclement weather.

The series was originally set to start at 6 p.m. Friday but has been pushed back to a doubleheader that begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Tennessee plans to honor the senior class before the first game Saturday at 11:05 a.m. The second contest of the twin bill will start 45 minutes after the first game concludes.

According to the UT athletics press release, “Tickets for Friday’s game will be valid for the second game on Saturday, starting at approximately 2:15 p.m. There will be 45 minutes between each contest, and Lee Stadium will be cleared between games.”

The series finale will still be on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.