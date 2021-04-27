Lady Vols’ Harper hires Florida State associate head coach to basketball staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper has a full staff again.

Harper announced Tuesday the hiring of assistant coach Joy McCorvey, who has spent the past three seasons on the staff at Florida State.

“Joy is a high-energy coach and very connected recruiter who brings great experience, relationship-building skills and a strong work ethic to our program,” Harper said.



“She is a terrific addition and complement to our coaching staff, and we all are excited to have her join us. I am certain our players will enjoy being around Joy and appreciate her honesty and compassion among the many fantastic attributes she possesses.”

McCorvey was elevated to associate head coach in 2020-21 while FSU coach Sue Semrau took leave to care for her ailing mother. McCorvey has spent the past three years in Tallahassee but also has stops at Michigan from 2012-18 and at her alma mater St John’s during the 2011-12 season.



“I am beyond ecstatic to join Kellie and the Lady Vol family, McCorvey said. “Her track record speaks volumes; she’s a true winner in every facet of the word. Her love for The University of Tennessee couldn’t be more evident. She has a passion for teaching and empowering her players and staff which I admire greatly.



“You can’t speak on rich tradition and history in women’s basketball without speaking about Tennessee. It is the Mecca of women’s basketball with an elite standard of excellence and a continued commitment to the program’s success. It will be an honor to coach alongside Kellie and this staff in our quest for championships. I am ready to get to work!”



McCorvey led Florida State’s recruiting efforts and coached post players. The Seminoles’ 2019 signing class consisted of five-star players River Baldwin and Sammie Puisis as well as top-20 post player London Clarkson. The 2021 FSU recruits included four-star prospects in point guard O’Mariah Gordon and forwards Makayla Timpson and Mariana Valenzuela.

Before entering the coaching ranks, McCorvey was instrumental in lifting St. John’s into the national spotlight, leading the team to three postseason runs. As a senior in 2009-10, McCorvey was part of one of Barnes Arico’s most successful teams, as the Red Storm finished with a 25-7 overall record and advanced to the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.



A captain at St. John’s, she was a three-time Big East All-Academic Team selection. She earned a bachelor’s in childhood education from St. John’s in 2010.



The native of Brewton, Alabama, and graduate of T.R. Miller High School is just one of four St. John’s players to amass more than 700 points and 700 rebounds. She ranks third in St. John’s all-time rebounding records with 777 career boards.