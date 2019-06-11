LaFollette residents asked to report damage from heavy rainfall over weekend

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Residents and business owners in LaFollette spent Monday cleaning damage left from the floods over the weekend.

Campbell County received more than 8 inches of rain in a span of one night, which caused several roads, homes and buildings to flood.

City officials posted on Facebook telling residents to call city hall and report any flood damage by noon on June 12.

The post said officials were working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Campbell County Emergency Management Agency to assess flood damage across the city:

“The City of LaFollette is currently working with Campbell Co. EMA and TEMA to assess flood damages. LaFollette residents with flood damage please call LaFollette city hall to report these damages at (423) 562-4961 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. by Wednesday June 12th at noon. This includes all residents, businesses, church’s etc….. Time is of the essence please call (423) 562-4961 to report any damage.”

Steve Bruce, pastor of Faith Way Assembly of God, said TEMA and the city’s code enforcement department visited his church Monday morning to assess the flood damage.

He said they told him both church buildings were severely damaged and it was unsafe for anyone to be inside.

Bruce said that with the help of a member of his congregation, he was able to host church service at Roane State Community College on Sunday.

“Our people needed to have that opportunity to come together and hug each other and love each other and care for each other,” Bruce said.

He also said the community has stepped up tremendously and some have already donated money, church pews and space to Faith Way.

Bruce said the buildings will most likely have to be demolished and rebuilt from scratch, but that will be difficult because the church doesn’t have enough funding and TEMA wouldn’t be able to help for a few months.