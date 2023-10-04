ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee middle school is making history. The Lake City Middle School girls’ volleyball team is headed to Tennessee’s first-ever middle school state tournament.

Students, staff, cheerleaders, and teachers put together a big send off for the team on Wednesday. Head coach Nicole Carroll tries to explain how everyone is feeling about competing for a state title.

“I think it is a mix of emotions. Some of the girls are excited, some are nervous,” Carroll said. “I feel the same way.”

“In our district, we play the same teams that we play in our season. So, that’s kind of old news. Sectionals – that was a big deal. Now this is even bigger.”

The Lake City Middle School volleyball team being cheered on while they head to the state tournament

The Lake City Middle School volleyball team being cheered on while they head to the state tournament

The Lake City Middle School volleyball team being cheered on while they head to the state tournament



You could feel and hear the excitement for the Lake City Lakers. The players, like eighth grader Julia Owens, are keeping their eyes on the prize.

“We’re excited but were focused – were like really focused,” she said. “And were ready and set on winning. So, were ready.”

Carroll said to have the team go to the first-ever state tournament is something to celebrate.

“Were trying to make it a big deal, because it is,” she said. “This is the first time in state history so it’s amazing.”

After winning sectionals this year, they have big goals at the tournament.

“The girls dominated on the court, like really strong. So, I don’t think it will be a David and Goliath thing,” Carroll said. “I think the girls are prepared – focused. And they’re ready to get it.”