GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are encouraging extra caution for drivers ahead of a single-lane closure along the Spur near Gatlinburg that will impact traffic flow conditions beginning Monday.

The weekday-only, single-lane closure will happen along the southbound Spur between the Gatlinburg Bypass intersection and the city limits of Gatlinburg starting Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 17, according to Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials.

Smokies park officials also say the closure will be in place during the weekdays between 7 a.m. on Mondays through 3 p.m. on Fridays.

“This temporary closure is necessary to safely allow utility work along the road shoulder by the City of Gatlinburg,” a news release states. “Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.”

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.