Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Large North Knox County fire destroys home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(RURAL METRO FIRE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire worked a house fire on the 9100 block of Draper Cemetery Road on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to a house fire at 1:10 p.m. and arrived to find the house fully engulfed by flames.

The closest available water supply was 2,000 feet away at the bottom of the hill.

Rural Metro reports that one person was at the house and was able to self evacuate before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported in this incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories