Large North Knox County fire destroys home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire worked a house fire on the 9100 block of Draper Cemetery Road on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to a house fire at 1:10 p.m. and arrived to find the house fully engulfed by flames.

The closest available water supply was 2,000 feet away at the bottom of the hill.

Rural Metro reports that one person was at the house and was able to self evacuate before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported in this incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES