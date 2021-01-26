Large police presence in North Knoxville as officers serve assault warrant

Knoxville Police on hand as they try to serve a warrant at a home on Ocoee Trail near Edgewood Park on Jan. 26, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Roughly two dozen police cars are at the scene of a North Knoxville residence as officers attempt to serve a warrant.

The Knoxville Police vehicles are outside a home on Ocoee Trail near Edgewood Park. According to a KPD spokesman, officers were trying to serve an aggravated assault warrant and the person is refusing to come out of the residence.

Police at the scene have broken windows and utilized a siren in an attempt to coerce the suspect from the home.





About 20 to 25 Knoxville Police cars are outside a residence Tuesday, Jan. 26, on Ocoee Trail in North Knoxville. Photos: WATE

This is a developing story and we will provide you more information as it becomes available.