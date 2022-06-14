KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage is impacting over 24,000 people in sections of West Knoxville.

According to Lenoir City Utilities Board, crews are working at four substations to restore power. On LCUB’s outage map, the larger outages are near Pellissippi Parkway.

“Approximately 24,000 residential and commercial customers are currently without power. Crews are working over 4 substations to restore power as quickly as possible. Again, we appreciate your patience and understanding,” wrote the company on Twitter.

The cause of the outage has not been shared by the company,

There are currently no large outages being shown on Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Amid sweltering heat across the Southeast, the demand for power from Tennessee Valley Authority and their local power companies broke a nearly-decade old record on Monday. This comes after the TVA asked people to reduce their power usage due to the heat.